PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A new report shows the National Park Service has a cumulative impact of more than $1.8 billion to Virginia’s economy.

The report from NPS says the more than 22.5 million visitors who visited Virginia’s national parks in 2022 spent more than $1.2 billion in the commonwealth and supported 17,662 jobs.

“Since 1916, the National Park Service has been entrusted with the care of our national parks. With the help of volunteers and partners, we safeguard these special places and share their stories with more than 300 million visitors every year. The impact of tourism to national parks is undeniable: bringing jobs and revenue to communities in every state in the country and making national parks an essential driver to the national economy,” said National Park Service Director Chuck Sams.

At the national level, the cumulative benefit of visitor spending was $50.3 billion, the NPS says, with $9 million going to lodging.

The park sites in Virginia include:

Appalachian National Scenic Trail (various states)

Appomattox Court House National Historical Park

Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial

Assateague Island National Seashore (MD, VA)

Booker T. Washington National Monument

Captain John Smith Chesapeake National Historic Trail (VA, DC, DE, MD, NY, PA)

Cedar Creek and Belle Grove National Historical Park

Chesapeake Bay Watershed (VA, DC, DE, MD, PA, WV)

Colonial National Historical Park (includes Jamestown and Yorktown Battlefield)

Fort Monroe National Monument

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park

George Washington Memorial Parkway (DC, VA, MD)

Great Falls Park

Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site

Manassas National Battlefield Park

Petersburg National Battlefield

Potomac Heritage National Scenic Trail (DC, MD, PA, VA)

Prince William Forest

Richmond National Battlefield Park

Shenandoah National Park

Thomas Stone National Monument

Washington-Rochambeau Revolutionary Route National Historic Trail (various states)

Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

