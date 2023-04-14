You can trust your kid’s enjoyment and learning to the Smithsonian, the most respected name in science and nature.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – 245 high school students across the nation will be traveling to Virginia Beach to compete in the 61st National Junior Science and Humanities Symposium.

The Junior Science and Humanities Symposium (JSHS) is the premier showcase for science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) research by high school students. This year, they will be hosting their annual competition April 12 to 15 at the Founders Inn located at 5641 Indian River Rd.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The JSHS is a Department Defense sponsored STEM program meant to encourage high school students to conduct original STEM research and support students’ pursuits through scholarships, recognition, and national competitions.

During the competition, regional Symposia finalists are invited to present their original research projects, as well as engage with the Department of Defense researchers, laboratories, and other world-class STEM organizations and professionals to enrich their learning and experiences.

If you are interested in attending NJSHS, please reach out to Isabella Perales at isabella.perales@finnpartners.com or (646)-866-1414 for more information.

If you are interested in learning more about the organization, head to the JSHS’ official website