CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A naked home intruder was taken into custody by authorities in Caroline County Wednesday after barricading himself inside the home he’s accused of unlawfully entering.

The bizarre situation unfolded in the 7000 block of Ladysmith Road (Rt. 639) just after 6 p.m.

Deputies with the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area following reports that a man “forced his way into” a residence because “he needed to charge his cell phone.” The victims did not know the suspect. According to deputies, the suspect, identified as Edward Williams Coles Jr., retrieved a firearm from one of the victims, ran outside of the home and fired back into the house. At some point, the homeowners ran off to a wooded area behind the house while awaiting authorities.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Multiple agencies arrived on scene and learned Coles Jr. has barricaded himself inside the home. Negotiations then commenced with the suspect, deputies added. Eventually, after more than 30 minutes, Cole Jr. surrendered. According to deputies, Coles. Jr. emerged from the home completely naked.

The firearm was recovered and Coles Jr. was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with breaking and entering with the intent to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, assault and battery, robbery, felony property destruction, indecent exposure, and two counts of attempted malicious wounding.

