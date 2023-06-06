RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Two people have died, 13 people were injured and at least one person is in custody following a shooting Tuesday at Laurel Street and Franklin Street in the area of Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus in downtown Richmond near the Altria Theater, the site of Richmond Public Schools graduations.

Police are saying there is no immediate threat to the public and are asking people to avoid the area.

RPD is on scene for a shooting located at Laurel Street and Franklin Street. Multiple injuries reported. There is no immediate threat to the public.

Briefing to follow. Avoid the area.



Follow our page for the latest updates on this incident. — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) June 6, 2023

Multiple outlets have reported that there is an active shooter situation there.

VCU sent out an alert saying that the Richmond Police and VCU Police departments, with support from the Virginia State Police and Henrico County Police, are at the scene near the Altria Theater for a shooting incident.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community, but there is a heavy police presence at Monroe Park,” it said. “Richmond Police are leading the investigation.”

WRIC is reporting that, according to a witness, at least 30 shots were heard.

Richmond School Board chairwoman Stephanie Rizzi, posting to her Facebook page, said “God. Help us all.”

Huguenot High School had a graduation that was scheduled at the Altria at 4 p.m., and Thomas Jefferson High School also had a graduation scheduled later in the evening, but it has since been canceled.