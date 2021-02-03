Multiple injuries reported after gas line explosion in Northern Virginia

Watch live coverage above. App users, click here to watch live.
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion Wednesday in Fairfax County.
The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. and came after a gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted.
At least three workers were taken to the hospital and multiple vehicles were on fire. The workers’ injuries were not life-threatening. A house was also damaged.
As of 1:50 p.m., firefighters were still battling the leak.
This is a breaking story and will be updated.