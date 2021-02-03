Multiple injuries reported after gas line explosion in Northern Virginia

Firefighters work a gas leak in Fairfax County on Feb. 3, 2021. The explosion from the leak injured several workers.

Watch live coverage above. App users, click here to watch live.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion Wednesday in Fairfax County.

The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. and came after a gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted.

UPDATE- scene of gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area. Gas fed fire involving backhoe. Three workers transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Media can stage in commuter lot corner of Sydenstricker and Hooes Rd. #FCFRD pic.twitter.com/SKpOGiXuxP — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) February 3, 2021

At least three workers were taken to the hospital and multiple vehicles were on fire. The workers’ injuries were not life-threatening. A house was also damaged.

As of 1:50 p.m., firefighters were still battling the leak.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.