Multiple injuries reported after gas line explosion in Northern Virginia

Virginia
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters work a gas leak in Fairfax County on Feb. 3, 2021. The explosion from the leak injured several workers.

Watch live coverage above. App users, click here to watch live.

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WAVY) — Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a gas line explosion Wednesday in Fairfax County.

The explosion was reported around 1 p.m. and came after a gas leak in the 8500 block of Hooes Road in the Springfield area, Fairfax County Fire/Rescue tweeted.

At least three workers were taken to the hospital and multiple vehicles were on fire. The workers’ injuries were not life-threatening. A house was also damaged.

As of 1:50 p.m., firefighters were still battling the leak.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10