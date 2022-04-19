RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — With May being National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month, Virginia State Police is offering “Ride 2 Save Lives” motorcycle self-assessment courses.

The free courses are conducted by Virginia State Police troopers and allow current riders the opportunity to learn and practice rider safety, how to handle hazards, special situations, interstate highways, curve negotiation and much more.

“The beautiful spring weather is calling the motorcycling community to Virginia’s highways and scenic byways,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, superintendent of Virginia State Police. “Riding a motorcycle is a unique experience with its own unique nuances, making rider safety extremely important. I encourage all Virginia riders to take advantage of this free opportunity to learn from our professional motorcycle troopers. They ride in all weather, all year and can help you better understand the intricacies of operating your bike safely.”

Classes are held across the Commonwealth including Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Manassas, Richmond, Salem, Virginia Beach, and Wytheville with limited spaces.

Advance registration is required.

To register for one of the courses, visit virginiastatepolice.eventbrite.com.