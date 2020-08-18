Motion to dismiss Robert E. Lee statue lawsuit to be heard in court Tuesday

The lawsuit seeks to stop the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue from Monument Avenue in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring will be back in court Tuesday defending the state’s plan to remove the Robert E. Lee monument.

Herring is fighting a third lawsuit filed by a group of Monument Avenue residents attempting to block the removal of the statue. The group claims taking the monument down would lower their property values.

The residents who filed this lawsuit — Helen Marie Taylor and five other property owners who wish to remain anonymous — claim that Governor Ralph Northam’s order to remove the statue “as soon as possible” violates the state constitution and a resolution adopted by the general assembly back in 1889.

AG Herring disagrees.

Herring said the 1889 resolution doesn’t allow the general public to challenge the governor.

A motion to dismiss the lawsuit will be heard in court this afternoon at 1 p.m. Officials with the attorney general’s office said it could take 60 days.

This case has been dropped twice since June and plaintiffs said they will need at least two months ‘of discovery’ before holding a trial.

