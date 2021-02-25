Mother confirms: Missing Henrico woman found dead in her car

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The mother of a 23-year-old woman who went missing in January confirmed with 8News on Thursday that her daughter was found dead in her car.

“This is the worst thing I could ever imagine,” said Cecilia Dye, At’Taysiyah’s mother. “We are beyond heartbroken and just don’t know what to say. When the detectives came to my house I just knew. Thank you everybody for your support and trying to help find her”

Dye said the car was found off of Mechanicsville Turnpike. The mother said there were no visible signs of trauma, but she knows nothing else. Dye was told that she would have to wait at least one month for the medical examiner’s report.

Thursday afternoon, the Richmond Police Department released details about the death investigation. At’Taysiyah’s body was found in the Whitcomb neighborhood around 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police responded to reports of a person down in a vehicle in the 2500 block of Glenlea Avenue at 8:00 p.m. That is where they found her unresponsive inside of the vehicle.

She had last been seen in Henrico County on Jan. 19. At’Taysiyah’s mother told 8News she heard her daughter leave the house around 7 p.m., but she never returned home. The next morning, Dye said she looked in her daughter’s room and she wasn’t there; her shoes were still gone, and she was not answering her calls or texts.

The mother said she also called At’Taysiyah’s job and was told she did not show up for work.

“I just knew that something wasn’t right,” Dye said. “She hadn’t responded, she hadn’t come home and it’s another day and she didn’t show up for work. When she didn’t show up for work that’s when I knew.”

At’Taysiyah was last seen having dinner at a Japanese steakhouse in Midlothian. Dye said the man who was seen with At’Taysiyah on surveillance video the night she disappeared is not cooperating with authorities.