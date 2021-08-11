More than $860K in matching grants awarded to multiple initiatives to help tourism in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — 64 local tourism initiatives in Virginia were recently awarded more than $860K in matching grants.
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced $861,080 in funds were awarded to the tourism initiatives as part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s (VTC) Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to support tourism in Virginia amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This program will impact over 380 tourism entities across the Commonwealth.
“The tourism and hospitality industries have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic,” said Governor Northam.
“The Commonwealth is stepping in to address the impacts of decreased revenue and job loss, along with the temporary closure of tourism-related businesses. These funds are the latest step in Virginia’s efforts to revive our tourism economy, spur new economic activity, and inject critical funds back into our communities.”
Tourists visiting Virginia spent $27 billion in 2019 and contributed $1.8 billion in state and local taxes.
