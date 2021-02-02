More than 750 Eastern Shore educators received COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend

A nurse prepares a shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

ONANCOCK, Va. (WAVY) — Hundreds of educators on the Eastern Shore received the COVID-19 vaccine last week.

Riverside received an allotment that included 1,000 doses for the Eastern Shore after the Virginia health officials released extra vaccines doses early.

On Friday and Saturday, health officials were able to vaccinate 756 employees from Accomack County Public Schools, Broadwater Academy, Cape Charles Christian School, and Northampton County Public Schools.

“Across our organization, nearly every dose allotted to Riverside has been used or is scheduled to be used in the next few days for our team members, our older patients, and the first responders in our region,” said Associate Vice President for Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital Nick Chuquin stating that they are working to get the vaccines administered as quickly as doses become available.

“It was especially gratifying this weekend to offer vaccination to the Shore’s hard-working and essential school employees. It’s another step toward protecting the health of our Shore community.”

The remaining doses in the allotment were administered to Riverside Medical Group primary care patients ages 65 and older in a special clinic on Saturday, January 30.