More than $116 million added to COVID-19 response for Virginia colleges, universities, and medical schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Northam has announced new allocations for an additional $116 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Recovery, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

“Virginia has some of the best colleges and universities in the nation, and they are working overtime to keep students, staff, and faculty safe,” said Governor Northam.

“This additional $116 million in federal funding will go a long way towards closing COVID-related budget gaps at these institutions, and will ensure they can continue to provide a world-class education in the midst of this public health crisis.”

The funding will be distributed to public universities and medical centers to support telework and distance learning infrastructure, personal protective equipment, sanitization and cleaning, and testing for students, staff, and faculty.

Approximately $115.6 million of this newly allocated funding will go directly to institutions to cover previous and upcoming COVID-19 expenses through December 30, 2020.

In addition, $600,000 in federal funds will support the Virtual Library of Virginia (VIVA), a consortium of public and nonprofit academic libraries within the Commonwealth. VIVA will use this funding to purchase educational films, documentaries, and television programming to support distance learning at all public institutions.

Information on the amount of funding allocated to each institution can be found here.

Latest Posts