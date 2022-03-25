ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — A former Rocky Mount police officer, Thomas Robertson, is now facing additional charges after being accused of taking part in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

Charges had already been upgraded against Robertson earlier this year, leaving him facing an new indictment for “civil disorder,” as well as the addition of a “dangerous weapon” element to an existing misdemeanor.

As of Wednesday, March 23, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia says Robertson has been indicted by a grand jury for the following charges:

Obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting

Civil disorder and aiding and abetting

Entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Violent entry and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

Obstruction of an official proceeding

You can read the court documents about this second superseding indictment against Robertson below:

This news comes less than a week after another former Rocky Mount officer, Jacob Fracker, pleaded guilty to a felony conspiracy charge in connection with the Capitol riot. He is reportedly cooperating with federal prosecutors.