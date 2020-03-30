Monday COVID-19 update: Virginia now has more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia has passed a thousand as of Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 1,020 cases overall, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations increased by 24 between Sunday (112) and Monday (136), the largest increase in hospitalizations in a day’s span so far.

Deaths increased from 22 to 25 from Sunday to Monday, respectively.

Cases have continued to increase by more than 100 each day, with an increase of 130 from Sunday (890) to Monday (1,020). Cases rose 151 from Saturday to Sunday and 135 from Friday to Saturday.

12,038 have been tested so far.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.