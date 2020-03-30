Monday COVID-19 update: Virginia now has more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths reported

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia has passed a thousand as of Monday morning.

The Virginia Department of Health is now reporting 1,020 cases overall, with 25 deaths and 136 hospitalizations.

Hospitalizations increased by 24 between Sunday (112) and Monday (136), the largest increase in hospitalizations in a day’s span so far.

Deaths increased from 22 to 25 from Sunday to Monday, respectively.

Cases have continued to increase by more than 100 each day, with an increase of 130 from Sunday (890) to Monday (1,020). Cases rose 151 from Saturday to Sunday and 135 from Friday to Saturday.

12,038 have been tested so far.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

