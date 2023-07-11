A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Molina Healthcare of Virginia will sponsor a free SummerAid Festival in Franklin on Saturday.

Festival goers can participate in carnival-style games to win prizes and enjoy popcorn, cotton candy and snow cones. Backpacks and tote bags filled with school supplies will also be given away while supplies last.

The ODU School of Nursing’s mobile health clinic will be on site to provide blood pressure readings, screenings for rapid A1C or blood glucose, sports physical and vaccines.

According to a report from the Virginia Department of Health, obesity, heart disease, stroke and cancer are issues of concern in the Franklin-Southampton community.

The event will be held at 31001 Smiths Ferry Rd. from noon to 3 p.m.