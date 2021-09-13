Mobile Mini-Golf: Roanoke’s new ‘Downtown Putt Around’ to premiere this month

In this Thursday, July 5 2012 photo, visitors to the Hudson River Park in New York play miniature golf. Hudson River Park between Chambers Street in Lower Manhattan and 59th Street with a bike path, green spaces, playgrounds and recreation ranging from mini-golf and skateboarding to kayaking and even stand-up paddleboarding. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – FORE!

Ok, it’s not something you hear — or should hear on a mini-golf course — but for those of you who enjoy to putt-putt around, Roanoke is launching a new nine-hole mini-golf course that will move around to various downtown locations.

The first site will be at Century Plaza at 14 Church Avenue SE from Sept. 23 through Oct. 10.

The course will be open from 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The cost to play is $5 per person with children six and under getting to play for free.

Walk-up spaces are available; however, they are limited. To ensure your tee time, click here to register in advance.