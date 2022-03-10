Miyares to prosecute fraudulent unemployment claims

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Governor Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares announced an agreement with the Virginia Employment Commission (VEC) aimed at fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation.

“When someone commits fraud against the state, they are stealing from all Virginians. When that fraud impacts our unemployment insurance program, it is especially hurting people in need,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I am proud of Attorney General Miyares who will take on this important role of fighting fraud and abuse on behalf of all Virginians.”

The agreement will enable the VEC to can request and authorize the Attorney General to represent them in the prosecution of criminal unemployment compensation fraud cases.

“The VEC has asked that I take on this responsibility, and I enthusiastically agreed to the VEC’s request,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares. “Protecting the Commonwealth from crime is one of my top priorities as Attorney General. Fraudulent claims must be prosecuted and fraud on the unemployment fund diverts resources from those who need them most.”

This announcement comes as Youngkin’s office says the number of fraudulent claims for unemployment compensation has increased throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done to refocus on our customers, the individuals and employers, and get them the resources they need,” said Commissioner Carrie Roth. “Working with the Attorney General’s office, we are increasing our efforts to go after those who are committing fraud and taking from Virginians the benefits they are entitled to receive. This fraudulent activity is frustrating to many Virginians who are already in tough situations and we are bringing the additional support of the Attorney General’s office to hold those committing this crime accountable.”

Youngkin’s office attributes many of the false claims to organized criminal rings.