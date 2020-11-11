Missing woman’s car, human remains found Wednesday in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — Human remains were found inside a vehicle in a wooded area in New Kent Wednesday morning, according to the New Kent Sheriff’s Office.

The vehicle belongs to a woman who was reported missing earlier this year.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was discovered by hunters around 11 a.m. Wednesday in a wooded area off Henpeck Road. The hunters contacted the sheriff’s office about the discovery.

Deputies went to the scene and found the vehicle with human remains inside.

The car is registered to 69-year-old Joan Marie Orr, who had been reported missing Feb. 15 by her family. Orr was last seen around 7 p.m. on that date at her residence in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road in New Kent.

The remains have not been positively identified as of Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said. The remains were taken to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Richmond for further examination and positive identification.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

No additional information regarding the case is available as of Wednesday evening.

