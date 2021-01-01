Missing teen reported missing in Emporia

EMPORIA, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in Emporia are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen Thursday.
Emporia police say Aaliyah Renee Smith left home around 2 p.m. Thursday and was heading to the Dollar General on Commonwealth Blvd.
She’s 4 feet 11 inches tall and 100 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown hoodie, blue jeans and multi-colored Nike sneakers.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Emporia Police Department at 434-634-7320.
