Missing Stafford County woman may be in Newport News, authorities say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A missing Stafford County woman may be in the Newport News area, authorities say.

Emily Laabs, 26, was reported missing two days ago by the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

She’s about 5 feet 5 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing light colored pants and grey long-sleeved shirt.

Authorities haven’t released additional information in the case, but anyone with information is asked to call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office at 1–540–658–4400 or the Newport News Police Department at 1–757–247–2500.