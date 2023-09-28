FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert on behalf of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 28.

Kevin Gerard Doyle was last seen on Sept. 27 at around 12 p.m. on Stewart Road in Sumerduck, Va. police said. He is possibly wearing a purple shirt and blue jeans. The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and could be at risk, police said.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police

Anyone with information can call 540-347-3300.