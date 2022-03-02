Missing Pittsylvania County, Virginia teenager found dead

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Two days after a teenage boy was reported missing in Pittsylvania County, authorities announced his body had been discovered.

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Adrian Frank Mayberry went missing from his home in the Cascade community at approximately 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28.

Then, around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 2, search parties found a body off Cascade Road in Axton, according to officials.

Authorities say the body has already been identified as Mayberry, but the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke will determine the cause and manner of death.