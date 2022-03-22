CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Marine Police say the body of a missing person has been recovered in Chincoteague Monday.

According to Virginia Marine Police, the body was recovered around 1:15 p.m. Monday. The body is believed to be of Nathan Jenkins’ who had been missing since Jan. 22 following a boating accident that killed another person.

Authorities are hoping to officially identify the body following the findings from the medical examiner.

In a release Tuesday, authorities expressed their sympathy to the families of the victims.