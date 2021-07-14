Missing jogger’s body found in Patrick County, Virginia over a week after he disappeared

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) – The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that deputies and employees from Primland Resort located the body of Bruce Rubin, the man who went missing after going for a jog on July 2.

According to the sheriff’s office, Rubin’s body was located off a bluff in the Roaring Creek Gorge just after noon on Monday, July 12.

Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith says the location where Rubin was found was not near a marked trail.

Multiple crews were able to recover the body from the gorge by 8 p.m. on Monday. Rubin’s body was then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke.

According to Smith, the evidence indicates Rubin accidentally fell off the bluff, with no signs of foul play.