Missing 84-year-old man from Loudoun County last seen on his way to dentist appointment

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for an 84-year-old man missing from Loudoun County.

Authorities say 84-year-old Kyung Pyung Yi was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Monday on Showers Lane in Leesburg, Virginia.

Yi is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing at around 130 pounds.

Deputies believe he might be wearing a grey short-sleeve shirt and grey pants.

Yi was en route to a dentist appointment at the time of his disappearance, driving a silver Honda Accord with Virginia plates VBB-5608.

The missing senior is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment which poses a credible threat to his safety.

Please contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding his whereabouts at (703) 777-1021 for the 24/7 dispatch, or detective Mike Grimsley at (571) 233-0134.

