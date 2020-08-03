Missing 84-year-old man from Loudoun County last seen on his way to dentist appointment

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police have issued a senior alert for an 84-year-old man missing from Loudoun County.
Authorities say 84-year-old Kyung Pyung Yi was last seen around 9:45 a.m. Monday on Showers Lane in Leesburg, Virginia.
Yi is described as 5-feet-3-inches tall and weighing at around 130 pounds.
Deputies believe he might be wearing a grey short-sleeve shirt and grey pants.
Yi was en route to a dentist appointment at the time of his disappearance, driving a silver Honda Accord with Virginia plates VBB-5608.
The missing senior is believed to be suffering from a cognitive impairment which poses a credible threat to his safety.
Please contact the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding his whereabouts at (703) 777-1021 for the 24/7 dispatch, or detective Mike Grimsley at (571) 233-0134.
