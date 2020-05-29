Mini Monday: Virginia ABC stores offer free 50ml of new Virginia Distillery Company single malt

LOVINGSTON, Va. (WAVY) – As the first Monday of each month is Mini Monday at many stores in Virginia, ABC will be offering a complimentary 50ml of Virginia Distillery Company’s new American Single Malt Courage & Conviction for June.

The June 1 Mini-Monday exclusive will be given out with a purchase of $25 or more in spirits or wines, while supplies last. Then on Wednesday, June 3 at 5:30 p.m., the Virginia Distillery Company will host a virtual Facebook Live tasting of Courage & Conviction.

“’Have the courage of your convictions,’ was a phrase often repeated by Virginia Distillery Company’s late founder Dr. George G. Moore to reinforce the importance of believing in yourself and your ideas,” said the company in a statement released.

The Courage & Conviction product line was released in April and the first batch was dedicated to Moore and retails for $74.99.

Coinciding with the rollout of the Dr. George G. Moore batch of Courage & Conviction, Virginia Distillery Company premiered batch.info, a website hub that includes distillate and cask data, as well as bottling and process information for consumers.

More information on the Courage & Conviction line can be found on the Virginia Distillery Company website.

