CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — One of the victims injured during a shooting that killed three University of Virginia football players last week is now out of the hospital.

According to a social media post the mother of Mike Hollins early Monday morning, he has now been discharged from the hospital.

Hollins, a running back on the Virginia Cavaliers football team, was one of two people who were injured in the shooting, but survived. University officials have not identified the other survivor, but 10 On Your Side has learned the UVA student’s name is Marlee Morgan.

“I want to thank everyone for their prayers, messages, and calls. This has been a test of faith and I’m grateful,” said Brenda Hollins on Twitter.

Hollins continued her post by urging community members to keep praying for the families of Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry, and Lavel Davis Jr who died in the shooting.

University officials confirmed the shooting happened on a charter bus full of students returning from a field trip. 22-year-old Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., a current UVA student and former university football player, has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder and gun charges.

Officials on the football team have provided verified links for community members to donate and help the affected families of the victims as they grieve. To donate, CLICK HERE.