Merry fishmas! Virginia DWR uses discarded Christmas trees as fish habitats

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Forget lights and ornaments these Christmas trees are soon to be covered in fish. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) is using discarded Christmas tree to create habitats for fish inside of a lake in the north western part of Virginia.

According to a DWR Facebook post, the increased fish habitats will lead to better fishing opportunities.





There were 200 Christmas trees dropped into the lake last week. The trees were attached to cement blocks to keep them from floating. DWR says they will provide habitats for sunfish, crappie and largemouth bass.

Anyone looking to head straight to the fish can checkout a map of where all of the reefs are inside of the lake.