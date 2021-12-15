Memorial service to be held in Richmond for former Gov. Linwood Holton, Jr.

FILE – In this Nov. 5, 2005 file photo, Former Virginia Gov. Linwood Holton speaks at a rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Lt. Gov. Tim Kaine. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced that a memorial service will be held for former Gov. A. Linwood Holton on Sunday.

Holton served as Virginia’s governor from 1970 to 1974. He was the first Republican governor elected in Virginia since reconstruction. He is remembered for calling for the end of Virginia’s school segregation policy “Massive Resistance.”

The service will be at Second Presbyterian Church on North 5th Street in Richmond. A reception will be held afterward at the John Marshall, also on North 5th Street.

People attending the memorial will be able to park in the church parking deck on 5th Street between Franklin and Main or in the state parking deck on 7th Street between Franklin and Main Streets.

Instead of flowers, Northam’s announcement said people can donate to Linwood Holton Elementary School through the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation or to the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Everyone in attendance must be vaccinated and anyone who is feeling under the weather is asked to stay home. Everyone must wear a mask except for when they are eating or drinking.

Anyone who would like to view the ceremony from home can watch a livestream on the church’s website.