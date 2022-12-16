SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — State police are now investigating an early morning multi-vehicle crash in Sussex involving a medical transport van carrying a six-year-old.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 8:10 a.m. Friday on Route 604 in Sussex. State police say a 2008 Chevrolet HHR was traveling westbound when it drifted into the eastbound lanes and struck a 2024 medical transport van head-on.

The van was carrying one patient and a six-year-old child. It’s unclear if the two sustained injuries in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Petersburg resident Stephen Ray Batten, was sent to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He has been charged with driving without an operator’s license, no seatbelt, and reckless driving.

Officials say neither speed nor alcohol contributed to the crash.