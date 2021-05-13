Medical examiner determines cause of death for At’Taysiyah Dye, who was found dead in trunk after disappearance

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — At’Taysiyah Dye, a 23-year-old woman from Henrico County, was missing for a month before she was found dead in her car earlier this year. Now the medical examiner’s office says her death was accidental but family members tell 8News that they do not believe that is the case.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was combined cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Dye’s cousin says the family does not agree with the examiner’s ruling of the death being accidental and they plan to keep searching for more answers.

Dye went missing on Tuesday, Jan. 19, and Henrico Police alerted the public that month. She was found in her car on Feb. 25 in Richmond off of Mechanicsville Turnpike.

When 8News spoke with her mother in January she suspected that something had happened after Dye went to dinner with a man at a Japanese restaurant on Hull Street Road, the night she disappeared. Her mom also raised concerns that Dye was diabetic and needed insulin.

