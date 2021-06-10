McEachin reintroducing bill to end corporal punishment in schools

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Congressman Don McEachin (4th District) plans to reintroduce a bill Thursday to prohibit corporal punishment in schools.

The “Protecting Our Students in Schools Act” would stop schools that receive federal funding from using corporal punishment.

He’s reintroducing the bill alongside Rep. Suzanne Bonamic (D-Oregon) Connecticut Senator Chris Murphy (D).

“The federal government must eradicate corporal punishment in our schools once and for all,” said McEachin introducing the bill last year. “No evidence exists demonstrating that corporal punishment is an effective response to student behavior, and yet nearly 20 states permit the sanctioned use of physical violence against students in the classroom.