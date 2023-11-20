BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – The Matts Creek wildfire in Bedford County has grown to more than 10,000 acres, according to an update from the U.S. Forest Service on Monday, Nov. 20.

The fire, which broke out on Sunday, Nov. 12, is now 27% contained. It is located in the James River Face Wilderness and Blue Ridge Parkway. Officials say the fire is being fueled by hardwoods, shrubby vegetation and leaf litter.

The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from milepost 66.3, near US Highway 501, to milepost 85.9, at VA Route 43 until further notice. Park visitors will need to detour from the north or south using adjacent routes and Interstate 81. The James River Face Wilderness and all associated trails, including a section of Appalachian National Scenic Trail, are closed to all public use due to the fire.

On Sunday, firefighters took advantage of favorable conditions and conducted a strategic aerial firing operation south of Glasgow. Meanwhile, crews on the ground have been searching for and extinguishing any “hot spots” in logs, stumps and underground.

There is heavy smoke in communities near the fire area Monday. You can monitor smoke reports at this link. A temporary flight restriction remains in place around the fire area.

You can check for updates on the Matts Creek Fire, and any related closures at this link.

Firefighters hiking into Matts Creek Fire (Photo courtesy: U.S. Forest Service) Matts Creek Fire at sunset from Highway 501 on Nov. 18, 2023 (Photo courtesy: U.S. Forest Service) Helicopter hovering over Matts Creek wildfire on Sunday, Nov. 19. (Photo Courtesy: U.S. Forest Service) Texas Canyon Hotshots conduct firing operation on Matts Creek Fire Div. D & L, Nov. 18, 2023 (Photo courtesy: U.S. Forest Service) Texas Canyon Hotshots conduct firing operation on Matts Creek Fire Div. D & L, Nov. 17, 2023 (Photo courtesy: U.S. Forest Service)

Firefighters are also keeping their eye on the Hercules Fire, a small fire that started on Nov. 19 across the James River. As of Monday, it remained under an acre.