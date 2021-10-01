Maryland Gov. Hogan meeting with Northam in Virginia Beach to announce climate change directive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam will meet with Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s Brock Environmental Center in Virginia Beach.

It’s for a meeting of the Chesapeake Executive Council, which is expected to announce the adoption of a climate change directive.

Northam’s public schedule shows he and Hogan are expected to provide remarks. Virginia first lady Pam Northam will also be there.

The event starts at 12:30 p.m. Look for a livestream here on WAVY.com.

