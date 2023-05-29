ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Crews worked early Sunday morning to put out a fire that involved a number of boats a Columbia Island Marina.

DC Fire and EMS tweeted that it was at the marina, located off of George Washington Memorial Parkway near the Pentagon, to help Arlington County Fire Department. Members of Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall Fire Department also were there.

At least three boats were involved. Crews doused the flames from the water and from on land to get them out. Once that was done, firefighters put water on hotspots.

In addition to the boats affected, DC Fire and EMS said the fire damaged docks at the marina.

No one was hurt in the fire.