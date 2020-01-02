Marijuana reform panel being held Thursday night in Portsmouth

FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, that would grant legal marijuana businesses access to banking, a measure that would clear up a longstanding headache for the industry. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Local lawmakers will take part in a panel Thursday night with an emphasis on marijuana reform, which is likely now that Democrats control both chambers of the General Assembly for the first time in over two decades.

State Senator Louise Lucas (D), Delegate Cliff Hayes (D) and Delegate Don Scott (D) will join other panelists, with Pastor Barry Randall leading the event starting at 7:15 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Training Station on Green Street.

Democrats have been pushing to at least have marijuana decriminalized in Virginia, but decriminalization bills have failed to reach the floor in the House or Senate, dying in Republican-controlled committee.

26 states and the District of Columbia have decriminalized small amounts of weed, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures, making possession a civil infraction with a fine instead of a crime with the possibility of jail time.

Illinois just recently joined 10 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing marijuana for recreational use, though it’s still considered illegal at the federal level.

Polling shows a majority of Virginians are in favor of relaxing the commonwealth’s laws on weed.

A 2018 Christopher Newport University poll showed 76% of Virginians are in favor of decriminalizing marijuana, and another from the University of Mary Washington found 61% approve of legalizing it.

Governor Ralph Northam, a pediatric doctor, has voiced his support for decriminalization, and Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring has made decriminalization one of his top priorities.

Recent data show marijuana arrests are at their highest level in 20 years, and Herring says enforcement is expensive, overwhelms the state’s judicial system and disproportionately affects people of color, particularly young black men.

Delegate Steve Heretick (D-Portsmouth), who’s proposed both decriminalization and legalization bills in the past, believes decriminalization will likely happen in 2020 and legalization for recreational use could happen in the next 5 years.

His legalization bill from 2019 proposed taxing marijuana sales at 15 percent, with two thirds of the revenue going to the state’s general fund and the rest going to public education.

Heretick is not listed as one of the participants in Thursday night’s panel.

In 2018, Portsmouth was selected to be the site of one of only five medical marijuana dispensaries statewide.