Mandatory conservation order in place after ‘catastrophic failure’ to water plant in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — A mandatory water conservation order is in place after a “catastrophic failure” occurred to the City of Hopewell’s water plant due to this weekend’s ice storm.
Hopewell said in a release that Dominion Energy is aware of the situation and repairs could last six or more hours.
The city’s backup water supply in the water towers have around three to four hours of water available.
And city is asking all residents to refrain from:
- Washing dishes
- Taking showers
- Washing clothes
- Any other unnecessary water use
Prince George County said in a tweet, residents that have the supplier in the county, would be under the conservation order as well, beginning at 9:30 p.m.
The order is in place until further notice.