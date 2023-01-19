FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A judge sentenced a man to 20 years in prison Thursday for the killing of two teenagers with a ghost gun in 2021.

Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said Zackary Burkard, 20, also received three years of supervision upon his release.

A jury convicted Burkard of Voluntary Manslaughter in August 2022 for the killings that took place on April 25, 2021. It was on that day that Burkard went to a home in Springfield after a fight on social media. That dispute lead to fist fight between two of six teenagers who were at the home. Eventually, Burkard shot two of the teenagers with a ghost gun he was carrying. Prosecutors said he made the gun, himself, after buying the parts online.

The sentence Burkard received for the killings — 10 years for each teenager’s death — was the maximum.