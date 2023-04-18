LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A jury found a man accused of killing a woman in 2021 guilty.

Furqan Syed, who was found guilty of Goode’s murder, left the United States shortly after the incident. He was arrested in Dubai and brought back to U.S. in March 2022.

A family member found Nahat Goode, 57, unconscious inside a home in the 23200 block of Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021. Goode died at the hospital.

Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj released the following statement Monday after Syed’s conviction:

It is unfortunate for all involved because there is so much loss, but it is great to be able to have clarity and accountability for such a tragic act. We thank the family, the amazing work by the LCSO detectives, the evidence analysts, the FBI, and every law enforcement partner who cooperated and collaborated in the prosecution. We also thank the more than one hundred witnesses who provided evidence and testimony over the last year to ensure that we delivered to the family and the community safety, and justice. Thank you to the entire Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s team. The prosecution was led by Deputy Michele Burton and Chief Deputy Shaniqua Clark Nelson, assistant commonwealth’s attorneys, paralegals, legal services assistants and our Victim-Witness case managers. This result could not have been achieved without each one of them. Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj

Syed’s sentencing was scheduled for July 13.