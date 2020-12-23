Man wanted in Franklin for allegedly sexually assaulting two children

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted two juveniles.

Police have warrants against Lavale Vinyard, 35, of Franklin, in connection with an assault that was reported in the afternoon Dec. 18 in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street.

Authorities believe Vinyard inappropriately touched two children.

The warrants against Vinyard are for aggravated sexual battery, prostitution and indecent liberties with children.

Those with information on Vinyard’s whereabouts should call the Franklin Police Department at 757-562-8575, or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-562-8599. Those with information can remain anonymous and could collect a reward of up to $1,000.00.