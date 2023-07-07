FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Shortly after police released additional video of a man wanted for a sexual battery case that took place in Chantilly on Monday, as well two other crimes that took place in May, the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said officers arrested the man.

FCPD put out footage and images Thursday that came from the Loudoun County campus of Northern Virginia Community College (NVCC). Investigators said the man seen in the footage was responsible for an assault that took place on the campus on May 10.

NVCC’s crime log recorded a sexual battery at Logan Way at the border with Loudoun County. The log stated that the suspect grabbed the victim on the back side.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office shared the information on Facebook.

Images courtesy of the Fairfax County Police Department.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the man involved in the Loudoun County case was the same person who grabbed a woman inappropriately in Chantilly on July 3. The incident took place in the same neighborhood where there was an attempted sexual assault on May 18.

“There are commonalities in the cases,” said Fairfax County Sgt. Jacob Pearce. “It was broad daylight, it was a similar type of sexual assault and again, visual match, same clothing. So we’re high there’s a high level of confidence that those two are the same suspects.”

For people who live in the neighborhood, the news was a relief.

“Now we can relax more knowing that he’s been arrested,” one woman said. “Also, seeing a lot of police around here, a lot of police cars coming in and out, that makes me feel more secure also.”

FCPD asked that anyone with additional information that could help the investigation to call 1-866-411-8477.