Man wanted in connection to grocery store robbery in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office is now in search of man in connection of a robbery that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday April 11, 2020, at approximately 2:40 pm the New Kent Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a robbery at Stewart’s Grocery located in the 15000 block of Pocahontas Trl Lanexa, VA.



Reports say the clerk was approached by a man with his shirt covering a portion of his lower face. The man approached the register and made a demand for the cash in the register. The suspect took the cash and left the store.



No injuries were reported.



The investigation continues with an arrest warrant having been issued for the suspect.

A stock photo of a 2019 black 4-door Honda Civic similar to the suspect vehicle is attached to this release.

The suspect vehicle is bearing Virginia registration of UVN-4514.

Police say Karim Aziz Muhammad is now wanted in connection to the robbery.

Muhammad was reportedly recently staying at 163 North Redwood Court Newport News, VA 23608.

Muhammad is approximately 5’05” 165 lbs. with brown eyes and black hair. He is usually wearing glasses.

Citizens are advised not to approach Muhammad, but asked to call law enforcement in the area if they have any contact with him.

This office is asking for your assistance in this matter. Anyone with information on this or any other crime in New Kent is asked to call our office at 804 966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 804 780-1000 or via the P3 app.

