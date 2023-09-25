PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is trapped in the basement of a collapsed building near the Western Hills neighborhood of the City of Petersburg.

Authorities said the man was working on renovations for a section of the house with a coworker when it collapsed around 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 25. The coworker stayed with the trapped man while responders made their way to the scene, he was then evacuated safely.

Crews are now working to stabilize the building in order to ensure a complete rescue of the trapped worker. Med flight is standing by at Cool Springs Elementary.

According to police, a building collapse on Custer Street and Hawk Street has resulted in the closure of both streets. Fire and EMS personnel are performing emergency operations.

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

(Photo: Madison Moore, 8News)

A similar collapse occurred in the Jackson Ward neighborhood of Richmond over the weekend. The incident followed severe weather that had pummeled the area with heavy rain, wind gusts and flooding, although the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.