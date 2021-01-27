Man struck, killed while crossing I-95 near Emporia

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 59-year-old man died instantly after being struck by a car while crossing I-95 near Emporia on Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on I-95, north of Slagles Lake Road around 6:08 p.m. The investigation shows that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, Nicholas Yevoli, was traveling northbound when a man walked across the interstate into his lane of travel.

The pedestrian was identified as 59-year-old Mark H. Pottage, of New Jersey. His family has been notified, VSP said.