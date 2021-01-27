Man struck, killed while crossing I-95 near Emporia

Virginia

by: Keyris Manzanares, WRIC

Posted: / Updated:

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 59-year-old man died instantly after being struck by a car while crossing I-95 near Emporia on Tuesday night.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident happened on I-95, north of Slagles Lake Road around 6:08 p.m. The investigation shows that the driver of a 2018 Nissan Rogue, Nicholas Yevoli, was traveling northbound when a man walked across the interstate into his lane of travel. 

The pedestrian was identified as 59-year-old Mark H. Pottage, of New Jersey. His family has been notified, VSP said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10