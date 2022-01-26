Man shot multiple times in Franklin Tuesday

FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Franklin are investigating after a man showed up at a local hospital suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Franklin police responded to several calls reporting shots fired in the 1600 block of Dorchester Street around 12:23 a.m. Tuesday.

Officers arrived and began canvassing the area. As they were investigating the scene, emergency communications said a man was dropped at the emergency room at Southampton Memorial Hospital.

The man, a 22-year-old from Suffolk, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police didn’t say how severe the man’s injuries were.

The Southampton County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, call Detective Sgt. Burggraff at 757-562-8575, or Franklin Crime Solvers at 757-516-7100. A tip can also be sent in by downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.