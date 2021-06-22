Man shot and killed by police following convenience store armed hostage situation in Luray

LURAY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead after he took two hostages inside of a convenience store on West Main Street in Luray, Virginia. He was shot and killed by police after exiting the store with a gun pointed at officers.

According to Virginia State Police, law enforcement officers from the Town of Luray Police Department, Town of Shenandoah Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office and National Park Police responded to West Main Street in large numbers after receiving calls that a man had taken people hostage inside of a convenience store.

The suspect had trapped two hostages inside of the store with him.

Around noon, the officers responded to the store and set up in the store’s parking lot.

The situation continued for an “extended period of time,” with police trying to speak with the armed man over a loudspeaker. State police say that the man did not follow officer instructions to put down his weapon and leave the store safely.

At one point, the man came to the front of the store and opened the door but ended up retreating back inside.

Just over an hour after the hostages were taken, the man left the building through the front doors and pointed a long gun at the officers.

That is when officers fired at the suspect, killing him at the scene.

The gun has been recovered and a medical examiner will provide an autopsy. An identification is not available at this time.

The hostages were not harmed, neither were any law enforcement officers.

A state trooper was involved with the shooting and has been placed on administrative leave.