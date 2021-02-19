Man sentenced to prison for bringing 2 women to Virginia for prostitution

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A New Jersey man was sentenced Friday to two years in prison for transporting two women across state lines for the purpose of engaging in prostitution.

According to court documents, in April 2020, Rockwell Woodrow Pohlig, 30, brought the women to the Eastern District of Virginia, after he convinced one of them she was in a relationship with him and that they would open a business together.

The documents also say that Pohlig told the other woman that she was “indebted” to him because he recently paid funeral expenses for her family member.

Once the women were in Virginia, Pohlig told them that they needed to “earn money by engaging in commercial sex, and he directed one of them to advertise online their services for prostitution.”

Pohlig then paid for a third woman to fly to Virginia to engage in prostitution.

The documents also say that during these incidents, he was being “supervised” in New Jersey for an unrelated offense.

