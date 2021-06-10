Man mistakes friend for intruder resulting in deadly shooting in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deputies with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting last night that left one man dead.

According to a release, on June 8 around 10:55 p.m., deputies responded to Coleman’s Lake Road in the Church Road area of Dinwiddie County for the report of a person shot.

Once on scene, crews found 37-year-old Jonathan Hankins dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Authorities arrested 37-year-old Matthew Allen Sharpf and charged him with one count of voluntary manslaughter.

Sharpf will be arraigned on June 10 in Dinwiddie County General District Court.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Hankins and Sharpf were friends and the shooting was an accident.

Officials say that Hankins came to Sharpf’s house that night and tried to knock on the side of the house to wake him up. Hankins did not announce himself before coming to the door and Sharpf thought an intruder was outside of the home.

While the rest of of the family was sleeping Sharpf went to the door and shot Hankins on the porch.

Sharpf’s wife then called 911. Authorities are calling it a “bad situation.”