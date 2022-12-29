AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One man is dead, and a sheriff’s deputy was injured after a shootout with police in Amelia County Wednesday evening.

The deputy was called to a home in the 13500 block of West Lane in Amelia County at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 to conduct a welfare check, Virginia State Police (VSP) said. Upon arrival, the deputy confirmed a man inside was wanted on a felony arrest warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.

Two additional Virginia State Police troopers responded to assist. After entering, VSP said shots were exchanged between authorities and the wanted man. Both the deputy and the wanted man were shot.

The wanted man, identified as 32-year-old Nicholas S. Lassiter of Saluda, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was flown from the scene by Virginia State Police Med-Flight helicopter to Chippenham Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released.

There were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but there were no injuries reported.

Neither VSP trooper was injured. The trooper involved in the shooting was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. This is in accordance with state police policy.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Richmond Field Office is investigating the incident.