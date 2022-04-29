FRANKLIN, Va. (WAVY) — A man who was inside a home when it exploded late one night in Franklin has died.

Franklin police confirmed Friday that Michael Wiggins died from his injuries.

Wiggins was one of two people — a man and a woman — critically injured in the explosion, which happened in the 700 block of Cameron Street around 10:45 p.m. April 15.

Franklin City Manager Amanda Jarratt told 10 On Your Side the cause was believed to be a propane explosion.

The explosion shook the town and surrounding areas and destroyed the home.

WAVY-TV 10 received numerous calls from viewers saying they heard a loud boom. Some said it shook their house and knocked photos off the wall.

The Franklin NAACP has been fundraising to support those involved in the explosion.

The NAACP hopes to raise $50,000.

Those who want to donate can send money by Cash App to $FRANKLINCITYNAACP or mail donations to Franklin N.A.A.C.P. #7068, P.O. Box 812, Franklin, Va. 23851.