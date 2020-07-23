Man indicted following arrest on multiple charges of sexual crimes against children

MATHEWS COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Maryland man was indicted on Monday by a Mathews County grand jury on several charges of sexual crimes against children.

A coordinated investigation began in early 2020 by the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office after they were contacted by Cumberland Police Department detectives. The detectives were investigating 42-year-old Karl Andrew Brubaker of Maryland regarding sexual crimes against children.

The investigation revealed that a portion of the crimes took place in Mathews County, Virginia.

On July 20, Brubaker was indicted by a Mathews County grand jury on seven counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child, who was between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age.

Police said the crimes were committed over the course of four years from 2005 to 2009.

Brubaker was arrested by Maryland authorities, where he has similar charges against him and is awaiting extradition back to Virginia.

Any with further information related to the case or any other case is encouraged to contact Investigator Edwards with the Mathews County Sheriff’s Office at 804-725-7177.

